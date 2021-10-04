MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players have 685 million reasons to play the Powerball game. The jackpot stands at $685 million after four months without a winner.

The new jackpot is the sixth-largest in Powerball history and the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery jackpot history. However, the odds of winning the top prize are one in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jaclkpot has rolled 40 times since June 9, 2021.

The next drawing is Monday night.

The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of approximately $$485.5 million before taxes.

In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

