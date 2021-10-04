PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police detectives hit the pavement on Monday, passing out flyers in a Palmetto Bay neighborhood which shows a police sketch of a man wanted for the armed sexual battery of a woman.

Detectives say they still don’t have any leads in the search for the man they’ve called armed and dangerous.

“Our forensic artist was able to get a sketch and that’s what we’re out here handing out to the community again to see if anybody can give us that tip that we need to get this guy behind bars,” said Detective Argemis Colome with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said the 30-year-old woman attacked was walking to pick up her child from school on September 29 when she was approached by a man with a pocket knife. The attack, in broad daylight, happened in a field off Southwest 68th Street near Southwest 91st Avenue in Palmetto Bay.

The victim, who was able to get away with minor cuts and scratches, told police the man who attacked her was tall, thin, and wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask.

“I’m very scared to go out now and walk,” said Dolores Rivera, who lives in the neighborhood and got one of the police flyers on Monday morning. “I even used to walk in the night to do some little exercise and now, I won’t.”

Police hope the sketch and flyers will bring them the tip they need to make an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”