MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – With the holidays right around the corner, many people are wondering if it will be safe to travel this year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its guidelines on the matter. To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, they recommend that people not travel for the holidays if they are not fully vaccinated.

They urge everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC said to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays with the people you live with or virtually with family and friends. If you do celebrate with others, try to do it outside and at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, they recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as possible, wear masks indoors, or in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Finally, do not attend any event if you are sick or experiencing symptoms.

