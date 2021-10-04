FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Lifeguards at a popular South Florida beach park are urging people to be extra vigilant after a man was bitten by a shark on Sunday.
Witnesses said the man was bitten on his lower left leg while in the water at Jensen Beach Park. He was taken to a nearby hospital, there was no word on the extent of the injuries.
The park closed shortly after the shark bite, but later reopened.
Area lifeguards said they've seen an uptick in shark attacks recently.
This is the sixth shark attack on the Treasure Coast so far this year.