HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Hialeah Middle School has been arrested for allegedly having an affair with a 14-year-old former student.
Brittiny Lopez-Murray was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night.READ MORE: How To Renovate Century-Old Coconut Grove Playhouse Still Being Discussed
The 31-year-old is facing multiple charges.READ MORE: DEA, ATF Join Investigation Into Suspected Meth Lab Uncovered Inside Bal Harbour Condo
According to CBS4 news partners the Miami Herald, the police report said she had multiple sexual encounters with a boy in her car.
Lopez-Murray was Hialeah Middle’s “rookie teacher of the year” in 2017.
MORE NEWS: 1 Hospitalized Following Shooting At Pinecrest McDonald’s
So proud of our Teacher of the Year Marina Medina and our Rookie Teacher of the Year Brittiny Lopez-Murray. #BroncoPride @MDCPSNorth pic.twitter.com/VDURclKUtL
— Hialeah Middle (@HMS_Broncos) November 8, 2017
The district told CBS4 late Monday night they’ve begun the process of terminating her.