Walt Disney World Opened 50 Years AgoOn this day 50 years ago, Walt Disney World in Orlando opened for the first time. It was October 1, 1971 when guests were first allowed into the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Taste Of The Town: At Home With Chef Michelle Bernstein Celebrating Hispanic Heritage MonthCBS4's Lisa Petrillo heads into the home kitchen of celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Espacio Vogue Miami Officially Underway In Miami Design DistrictThe four-day event is a pop-up shop that features 40 fashion designers hailing from Mexico and Latin America.

Historic Shuttered Mai-Kai Restaurant To Reopen In South FloridaSeasoned Miami restaurant and entertainment operators are coming to the rescue of one of South Florida’s iconic restaurant and entertainment venues, the historic Mai Kai in Fort Lauderdale.

Gloria Estefan Says She Was Molested At Music School At 9Miami superstar Gloria Estefan has revealed that, at the age of 9, she was sexually abused by someone her mother trusted.

'We Try To Take A Different Approach': On Board Sir Richard Branson's Adults-Only Cruise Ship Scarlet Lady At PortMiamiSir Richard Branson's Scarlet Lady is getting ready to set sail on its maiden voyage from PortMiami promising an adults-only adventure at sea.