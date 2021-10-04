FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department reports two of its officers have been injured during a large fight at a local high school.
Broward County Public Schools said the brawl broke out at Dillard High School during dismal Monday afternoon.
FLPD has not said what led up to the fight.
No word on the extent of the injuries the officers suffered.
BCPS released a statement, which read, in part:
"The school's leadership is taking this incident seriously and is working with law enforcement in its investigation. Any students involved will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct."
