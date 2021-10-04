MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former South Florida teacher has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, for possession of child porn.
According to the FBI, agents executed a search warrant at Roberto Ortiz, 27, residence last year after their investigation determined that a computer user there was downloading and sharing child pornography by means of peer-to-peer file-sharing software. Ortiz’s laptop and several electronic devices were seized. An analysis found approximately 1,700 images and 40 videos of child pornography.
Last April, Ortiz, 27, pled guilty to possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Ortiz worked as a math teacher at American Senior High School, in Hialeah, from 2019 until his arrest on July 30, 2020. Prior to that, he was a teacher at Jose Marti High School in Miami and at Youth Co-Op Preparatory Charter School in Hialeah, a school that includes students as young as five.