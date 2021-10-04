WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Breast Cancer, Casey DeSantis, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” wrote Gov. DeSantis in a public statement. “As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

READ MORE: Police Hand Out Flyers Of Suspect Sketch In Armed Sexual Battery Of Palmetto Bay Woman

Casey DeSantis is a former news and television show host for the PGA tour.

READ MORE: CDC: People Should Delay Holiday Travel Until They Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

She was raised in Ohio and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

MORE NEWS: Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $685 Million For Monday's Drawing On CBS4

She met Ron DeSantis, then a naval officer at Naval Station Mayport, on a golf course. They married in September 2010.

CBSMiami.com Team