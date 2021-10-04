TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” wrote Gov. DeSantis in a public statement. “As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey DeSantis is a former news and television show host for the PGA tour.

She was raised in Ohio and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

She met Ron DeSantis, then a naval officer at Naval Station Mayport, on a golf course. They married in September 2010.