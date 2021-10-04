MIAM (CBSMiami) – A Doral middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Police say 36-year-old Daniel Fernandez admitted to kissing and performing a sex act on the 14-year-old girl at Renaissance Middle School.

He’s charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

In a statement, the school said, “Our highest priority is the safety and security of our students, and we will not tolerate anyone treating students in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable.

“It is our policy that if ever we receive an allegation of inappropriate behavior, we take swift and immediate action to remove the individual from campus, notify and engage law enforcement, and conduct a thorough investigation.”

It went on to say, “We encourage students and parents to always inform us as quickly as possible if there is ever a concern that needs to be addressed and we will take all appropriate actions to ensure our students are safe.”