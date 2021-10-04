MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) — The number of Florida patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to drop during the weekend.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday showing that Florida hospitals had 4,847 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 5,414 on Friday.
The data Monday also showed 1,307 patients with COVID-19 in intensive-care unit beds, down from 1,425 on Friday.
The updated numbers reflected a steady decrease during the past month in COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization, after a surge in July and August caused by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
