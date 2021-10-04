MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired.

Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated.

In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account.

Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped to show only the captions:

The first read, “My night was going great then boom!”

The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.”

Gastroschisis is a birth defect of the belly where the baby’s intestines are exposed.

Jackson Health System said all its employees go through privacy policy training on a regular basis. It said any potential privacy breach is taken seriously.

A statement from a Jackson Health System representative read, in part, “Employees who violate these privacy rules, despite being educated, are subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Samuels had been with Jackson since 2016.