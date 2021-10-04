  • CBS4 News

By Brooke Shafer
Filed Under:Brooke Shafer, Broward Sheriff's Office, Dania Beach, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Dania Beach neighborhood was on edge after a large Broward sheriff’s investigation which involved a SWAT team.

It began Sunday night in the area of SW 13th Street and SW 2nd Avenue, just off Sheridan Street and US 1.

Residents who live in the area said they heard a loud explosion early Monday morning.

“Around three in the morning I was just hanging out in my house, cleaning up some stuff and I heard a big explosion,” said Kenneth Cordero.

“I was driving home, just relaxing, and out of nowhere just a big boom. I thought it was a firework or something like that. I drive by, I see a bunch of cops, I see almost a tank of a swat truck back there,” said Karim Adilov.

A couple of residents told CBS4 went they went outside to see what was going on, they saw several SWAT team members with their rifles drawn.

The sheriff’s office has so far not said what they were investigating or if anyone was taken into custody.