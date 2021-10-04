ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Authorities are still waiting for an official identification on remains found Saturday in a wooded area near the apartment building where missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano lived in Orlando.

Marcano went missing late last month.

Authorities believe a maintenance worker at the apartment complex is responsible for her death. That worker was found dead of an apparent suicide the evening she was reported missing.

Police say they think he used a maintenance-issued key fob to enter Marcano’s apartment without her permission.

Monday morning, the apartment complex where she lived at sent an email to all residents, telling them a technician from their security gate vendor would be coming up to work on the entrance gate of the community.

At a sad vigil Saturday night, Marcano’s father was hugging her favorite teddy bear as he leaned on his family for strength.

Just feet away, her aunt clutched onto poster filled with happy pictures of Marcano. She’s devastated, along with the rest of the family after getting the news that a body was found and it appears to be Marcano.

“I feel defeated,” said Miya’s close cousin Caili Sue. “I feel like I failed my cousin. Now I don’t know how we’re going to get through this.”

Her godmother Adriana Sue is devastated as well.

“I miss my baby and I wish she had come home today,” she said.

Marcano grew up in Pembroke Pines and attended Flanagan High School where dozens who know her, including those who went to school with her, came to show support at a vigil on Thursday night.