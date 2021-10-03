MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a new area to watch for possible development in the tropics and it is located near the southeastern Bahamas Sunday morning.

It is a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers that are associated with a surface trough of low pressure.

There is a small chance for this area to come together and gain some development. The upper-level winds that are surrounding the cloudiness are expected to keep the tropical development at a very slow pace through this new week.

This trough of low pressure will track slowly northwestward and parallel to the Bahamas through the end of the week.

Moving on to Hurricane Sam, which has finally downgraded from a major hurricane to a category 2 early Sunday morning. Sam was a major hurricane, meaning it was at least a category 3 or stronger, for almost 8 days in a row.

Hurricane Sam will continue to weaken as it moves northeastward over the open waters of the North Atlantic.

Then there is Tropical Depression Victor, also moving over open waters of the Atlantic and is located over one-thousand miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Victor will downgrade to a remnant low by Monday and eventually dissipating on Tuesday.