  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Brian Flores Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Correa
Filed Under:Atlantic Hurricane Season, Jennifer Correa, Local TV, Miami News, Tracking The Tropics, Tropical Update

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a new area to watch for possible development in the tropics and it is located near the southeastern Bahamas Sunday morning.

It is a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers that are associated with a surface trough of low pressure.

READ MORE: ‘It Would Not Let Go’: Another Weston Woman Bitten By Rabid Fox

There is a small chance for this area to come together and gain some development. The upper-level winds that are surrounding the cloudiness are expected to keep the tropical development at a very slow pace through this new week.

National Hurricane Center gives disorganized disturbance a 20% chance for tropical formation in the next five days.

This trough of low pressure will track slowly northwestward and parallel to the Bahamas through the end of the week.

READ MORE: Orange County Sheriff John Mina: Body Found Believed To Be Missing Miya Marcano

Moving on to Hurricane Sam, which has finally downgraded from a major hurricane to a category 2 early Sunday morning. Sam was a major hurricane, meaning it was at least a category 3 or stronger, for almost 8 days in a row.

Hurricane Sam will continue to weaken as it moves northeastward over the open waters of the North Atlantic.

Tropical IR Satellite Image on Sunday morning at 9 am October 3rd, 2021.

Then there is Tropical Depression Victor, also moving over open waters of the Atlantic and is located over one-thousand miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida

Victor will downgrade to a remnant low by Monday and eventually dissipating on Tuesday.

Jennifer Correa