FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Spirit Airlines flight headed to Fort Lauderdale had to be evacuated after a large bird entered the plane’s engine.
According to a Spirit spokesperson, the accident happened as the plane was accelerating for takeoff in Atlantic City, New Jersey.READ MORE: Volusia County Public Library Offering Anti-Racism Kits
The captain was able to brake safely, ordering the plane to be evacuated after receiving an indication of damage to the engine.READ MORE: Hospital Melting Masks To Help Deal With Mountain Of Waste
“We commend our crew for handling the situation swiftly and safely,” Spirit said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Adobe Analytics Finds Flight Bookings Fell 24% In August
Spirit said all passengers received full refunds, a future travel voucher and the option of traveling to Fort Lauderdale on another plane.