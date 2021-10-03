By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Spirit Airlines flight headed to Fort Lauderdale had to be evacuated after a large bird entered the plane’s engine.

According to a Spirit spokesperson, the accident happened as the plane was accelerating for takeoff in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The captain was able to brake safely, ordering the plane to be evacuated after receiving an indication of damage to the engine.

“We commend our crew for handling the situation swiftly and safely,” Spirit said in a statement.

Spirit said all passengers received full refunds, a future travel voucher and the option of traveling to Fort Lauderdale on another plane.

