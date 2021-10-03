MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Week 4 of the NFL season brought a third straight loss for the Dolphins, 27-17.

Hosting a banged up Indianapolis team, it looked like a good spot to get to .500 after four games. Looks can be deceiving.

The Dolphins had the better of play for most of the first half, but could only manage a field goal.

Playing again without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins offense struggled.

Jacoby Brissett was under pressure throughout the game, as has been the case so far this season. When Brissett did have time, he often was unable to complete passes.

The Dolphins simply had too many negative mistakes on plays at key times. Jakeem Grant’s fumbled punt, Brissett’s fumble and an offsides penalty when the Colts were punting were game killing plays.

Let’s get to the Week 4 quick hits:

Big Plays?

The Dolphins can’t get the ball downfield nor can they get the ball in the hands of playmakers with open field to operate. In an offensive league, teams moat make big plays to win big.

4th Down Goal Line

For the second straight week, the Dolphins converted on fourth down in the fourth quarter for a touchdown. This week, Brissett found Mike Gesicki for a touchdown that made the score 20-10. It was Miami’s first home touchdown this season.

On The Edge And Up Top

The defense had a hard team with some Colts running plays outside. As the game wore on, Indianapolis sprung some big rushes. In addition, the Colts started hitting some big plays after the Dolphins defense dominated for the first quarter and a half.

Bad Sign

When the long snapper and punter have the two best plays in a half of an NFL game, it usually means a team struggled. Give Blake Ferguson credit for hustling downfield and recovering a fumble on a punt return. Punter Michael Palardy had a beauty that was downed at the one-yard line by Mack Hollins.

Stop Jumping

In the first half, it was Brennan Scarlett jumping offsides giving the Colts a free first down on a fourth down punt. It led to the game’s first touchdown.

On the opening drive of the second half, Jaelan Phillips helped the Colts out near the goal line with the same penalty. It led to another touchdown. Those are mistakes that cannot happen.

Down But Can’t Be Out

Now at 1-3, the Dolphins meet Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers next Sunday. There are 13 games remaining and at a time when not much is going well the team needs numerous big efforts on and off the field to pick themselves back up.

Tua Soon

Tagovailoa is on IR and will miss next week’s game at Tampa. The good news is he’s expected back the following week in London against Jacksonville.