MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting outside of a Boost Mobile store in Miami.
It happened Friday night at NW 12 Avenue and 5 Street.
Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound outside the store.
Fire rescue transported him to the hospital.
Surveillance video obtained by CBS4 showed the clerk turn off the lights at the shop and leave, locking the door behind him.
Just moments later, shots ring out.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.