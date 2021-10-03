  • CBS4 News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been killed in a Sunday evening shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The scene is at NW 12 Court and NW 23 Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced an adult male dead at the scene.

No other details have been released by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.