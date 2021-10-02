TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida hospitals reported Friday that 5,414 inpatients had COVID-19, with 1,425 in intensive-care unit beds, according to data posted online by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The numbers continued a steady decrease in people needing hospitalization because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ website Thursday showed that 5,797 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, which was down from 6,258 on Wednesday.

By comparison, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1.

Also, the number of intensive-care unit patients Friday was down from Thursday, when it totaled 1,529.

Hospitals were hit with surges of patients in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state.

