MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Miami Beach.
Police said the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. near 63rd Street and Alton Road.
The woman and the male driver were taken to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.
Authorities said the driver was in surgery and his condition is unknown.
The roadway surrounding the accident scene was closed after the accident.
Police did not say if speeding or alcohol may have been a factor.