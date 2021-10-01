ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) — On this day 50 years ago, Walt Disney World in Orlando opened for the first time. It was October 1, 1971 when guests were first allowed into the “Happiest Place on Earth.”
The resort was the brainchild of Walt Disney himself, but he died four years before the park opened.
His brother, Roy Disney, came out of retirement to oversee the construction of the park and presided over the official opening.
Back then, it was just the Magic Kingdom and a few golf courses and resorts.
The Florida park was actually the second baby in the Disney bunch. It came 16 years after Southern California’s Disneyland, which opened on July 17, 1955.
But sibling No. 2 didn’t stay in the shadows very long.
Now there’s Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and the water parks Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach. Disney has a total of 12 parks in six different resorts in three different continents.
Did you know several of the original rides and attractions from 1971 remain today?
They include beloved favorites such as the Country Bear Jamboree, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, the Haunted Mansion and the Tomorrowland Speedway.
And of course, Cinderella’s Castle has been there from start, though she’s had a few makeovers.
While Disney’s 50th anniversary party starts Friday, celebrations will continue for 18 months, not only at the Magic Kingdom but at the other Florida theme parks as well.
A “Beacons of Magic” show starts Friday, where signature structures in each park will be specially illuminated: Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, Spaceship Earth at Epcot, Hollywood Tower Hotel at Hollywood Studios and the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom.
Just at the Magic Kingdom, a nighttime show called “Disney Enchantment” will feature music, enhanced lighting, fireworks and immersive projection effects from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.
This being Disney, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Click here to find out more about the resort’s celebration.
