MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the July 2020 homicide of a transgender woman has increased to $10,000.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said that back on July 3, 2020, at approximately 10:18 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 244 N.W. 12th St. in Pompano Beach.READ MORE: More Screenings Urged At Start Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Arriving deputies found Bree Black on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Jackson Memorial Hospital Nurse, Who Battled COVID For 3 Months, Urges Vaccinations
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene, but she was pronounced dead.
Detectives do not believe that Black’s murder was a random act.MORE NEWS: Commissioner Joe Carollo Tells Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, 'Quit Threatening Us' During Meeting To Discuss Chief's Future
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.