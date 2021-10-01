MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that the county has distributed all emergency rental assistance to families impacted by the pandemic.
The county distributed about $60.8 million dollars to over 6,500 families.
The mayor said 12,000 families have received housing relief since July of 2020.
Distributing all of this money allows the county to receive additional assistance from other funding in jurisdictions that did not reach their distribution goal.
The county will still offer emergency rental assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act.