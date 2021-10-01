PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police have released a sketch of a man wanted for the armed sexual battery of a woman in Palmetto Bay.

The attack, in broad daylight, took place on Wednesday, September 29 around 10:30 a.m. as the 30-year-old woman walked westbound along SW 168th Street at 91st Avenue.

The victim told police a tall, thin man, wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask, approached her armed with a pocketknife.

He forced her toward an empty field, where he forcefully tried removing her shirt, according to police.

She fought back and was able to escape.

“In this incident, she did the right thing and was able to get away from this animal,” said detective Argemis Colome.

The victim suffered minor scrapes and a small laceration during the incident.

Police said the man they are looking for is armed and dangerous

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”