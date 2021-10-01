DORAL (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed a person to the hospital Friday morning after being trapped inside a crane.
The crane accident took place in the 6900 block of NW 97th Avenue after 10:00 a.m.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say the person was airlifted to the West Trauma Center.
No word on their condition.