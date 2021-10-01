WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crane Accident, Doral, Local TV, Miami News

DORAL (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed a person to the hospital Friday morning after being trapped inside a crane.

The crane accident took place in the 6900 block of NW 97th Avenue after 10:00 a.m.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say the person was airlifted to the West Trauma Center.

READ MORE: Miami Mayoral Candidate Frank Pichel Facing Felony Charge Of Impersonating Police Officer

No word on their condition.

MORE NEWS: Walt Disney World Opened 50 Years Ago Today

 

CBSMiami.com Team