MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new breakthrough pill for treating people with Covid that was tested in South Florida may be available in a couple of months.

The drug maker Merck is seeking emergency use authorization for the pill known as Molnupiravir.

According to the company, in clinical trials, the pill cut in half your chances of being hospitalized or dying if you contracted Covid.

“It sounds miraculous if there are no side effects,“ said David Light who lives in South Florida.

CBS 4 has learned sone of the clinical trials for the new pill were conducted at research centers in Miami, Hialeah and Hallandale Beach.

Right now, if you get a bad case of Covid, your treatment options are Monoclonal Antibodies, which is an infusion for people at high risk of hospitalization.

Another therapy is the drug Remdesivir, which is an anti viral given intravenously for people who are hospitalized with Covid.

The new pill you would take by mouth: Four pills twice a day for five days.

“The new drug is designed to interrupt the genetic system,” says doctor of pharmacy Miles Gilman.

Gilman helps treat Covid patients in South Florida and says if Merck gets emergency approval for the pill, the FDA will issue guidelines on who should get it and when.