MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday was the deadline day for all employees of Memorial Healthcare System to get vaccinated.
The Hollywood-based health provider, which operates six hospitals and numerous care facilities, set a deadline of October 1st for current employees and new hires to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
About 39 percent of its workforce is not vaccinated.
Memorial says while it will not terminate employees who refuse to get the vaccine, those employees will have to follow additional safety precautions.