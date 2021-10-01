MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The calendar turns to October and that means hockey season begins in earnest, with the Panthers’ preseason schedule in full swing.

The team has played well, is winning, and stayed away from major injuries which is much bigger than game results.

The last 3 preseason games will be against Tampa, with the finale at home Saturday, October 9.

The regular season starts October 14 as the Panthers host Pittsburgh.

Some training camp quick hits.

Guard The Net

Spencer Knight and Christopher Gibson have each played one full game and both were outstanding in wins. Gibson was signed as a free agent this summer

Floridian Opens Eyes

Chase Priskie is a great South Florida story.

He is from Pembroke Pines, played youth hockey in South Florida, and grew up going to Panthers games.

His offensive ability has been evident and he’s still in the running as a Longshot for a roster spot.

Power Up

Watching the Panthers’ top power-play unit in practice is quite a sight.

High-end talent and hockey IQ combined with great passing and scoring touch makes it possible a top 5 unit in the league.

Mainstays Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Aaron Ekblad are joined by The “Sam’s Club”, Bennett and Reinhart.

Opponents will be smart to stay out of the penalty box this season.

Beware Of Predictions

In most seasons, the Panthers are predicted to be a borderline playoff team.

But after last season’s great showing, expectations from outside are through the roof.

However, the division and eastern conference is so deep, nothing is guaranteed.

The Panthers, despite the hype and roster talent, will have to earn their playoff spot.