(CBS Boston) — A quarterback who can get out of the pocket and make plays with his legs can wreak havoc on opposing defenses. He also offers fantasy football owners an additional scoring option. That’s part of why Lamar Jackson, not to mention Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, are such fantasy scoring machines.

Philadelphia Eagles young starter Jalen Hurts has the potential to be another formidable dual-threat QB. And a favorable matchup against a weak Kansas City Chiefs defense this week offers a juicy opportunity.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 4 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts



QB: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs, Kansas City Chiefs (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 23.4 (23.6 PPR)

RB: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 9.6 (13.2 PPR)

RB: Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 7.8 (10.0 PPR)

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 7.6 (13.3 PPR)

WR: Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 6.6 (12.9 PPR)

WR: Corey Davis, New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 7.8 (12.7 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 18.4 (19.4 PPR)

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 10.2 (14.0 PPR)

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Football Team

RB: Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 9.4 (13.2 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham, Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 8.6 (14.0 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 19.0 (20.1 PPR)

RB: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 11.8 (14.7 PPR)

RB: Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 8.0 (12.6 PPR)

WR: Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 8.0 (13.0 PPR)

TE: Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 6.0 (11.0 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Daniel Jones, New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 14.2 (15.1 PPR)

RB: Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 7.4 (9.2 PPR)

RB: Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 7.0 (10.2 PPR)

WR: Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 7.2 (12.6 PPR)

WR: Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 6.6 (11.0 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets, Projected Points: 21.2 (22.4 PPR)

RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 7.4 (12.2 PPR)

RB: Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 8.2 (10.8 PPR)

WR: Kenny Golladay, New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 6.8 (10.7 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

RB: Kenyan Drake, Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 5.0 (8.3 PPR)

RB Ty’Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 6.6 (6.1 PPR)

WR: Will Fuller, Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 6.8 (12.1 PPR)

WR: Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 8.2 (13.1 PPR)

TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 5.6 (10.1 PPR)