MIAMI (CNN) – Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.
They include certain lots of Coppertone Pure and Simple — travel-size sport spray — and sport mineral.
The FDA says the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.
Information of the specific items in the recall is online at "Sunscreen recall 2021.com."
