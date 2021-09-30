MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a reunion 7 years in the making.
After losing her beloved 'Sissi' back in 2014, her owner tells us she gave up hope in bringing her faithful companion home, but that all changed just a few days ago.
A dog chip company in Mississippi found her and called her owner.
A driver picked Sissi up and embarked on their journey back to South Florida.
CBS4 was there to capture the emotional moment.
"I could not believe it. I thought I was in a dream. It was so surreal, but, I try to sit down, and try to calm myself," said her owner.
While Sissi’s owner says she doesn’t quite know how she made it across several states, she’s just glad to have her best friend home safe once again.