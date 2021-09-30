  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Correa
Filed Under:Jennifer Correa, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather, South Florida Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Showers have returned to South Florida this Thursday after a few days of low humidity and dry weather.

It is all thanks to high-pressure building over the Mid-Atlantic states thatâ€™s going to get stronger and cause a bump up in the northeast wind over South Florida.

READ MORE: 20 Named Storms Before October And Names Are Close To Running Out

Winds will become sustained at 15 mph by Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper-80s and a stray shower. A similar forecast is expected for Friday but with more passing showers working their way through South Florida.

READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor

Moisture from the Atlantic waters will push across the area as the winds get stronger through the weekend. So, by Saturday and Sunday, wind gusts are forecast to reach 25 mph with passing showers and storms. This will keep afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

MORE NEWS: Don Shula Celebration Of Life Set For Saturday At Hard Rock Stadium

Keep in mind that although showers have returned to the forecast, it is not a washout and South Florida will still get sunshine mixing with clouds.

Jennifer Correa