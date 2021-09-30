MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Opa-locka police officer is facing charges following a domestic dispute.

Miami Gardens police said it happened Wednesday, at around 8:30 p.m., as they responded to a residence in the 8700 block of NW 27th Avenue regarding a disturbance.

Arriving officers said a verbal argument had escalated to a physical confrontation.

The arrest report said Jamesha McKinney, 30, an off-duty Opa-locka police officer, entered the victim’s house without permission, grabbed the victim’s car keys and walked outside.

Police said the victim then followed McKinney outside to retrieve her keys and that is when the argument ensued.

A witness said McKinney struck the victim on the face and grabbed her by the neck. The arrest report goes on to say that McKinney then threw the keys in the bushes and left the area.

A second witness heard the yelling and called police.

When officers arrived, McKinney identified herself as an Opa-locka police officer and returned to the scene.

McKinney was then taken to the police station for a statement. She claimed to have been invited to the apartment by the victim.

She stated she entered the apartment via the patio sliding glass doors, grabbed the victim’s keys to her car and told her to go outside.

She claimed the victim didn’t let her leave, so she threw her keys to get her away from her. She was arrested and faces charges of domestic battery and burglary.

The report stated McKinney and the victim had a three-year romantic relationship which the victim told officers ended a week ago.

McKinney is expected to appear before a judge Thursday in bond court.

Opa-locka police told CBS4 that she would be suspended without pay, pending an internal investigation.