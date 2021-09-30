MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old man missing from Oakland Park.
Detectives say Jaytwan McNeal was last seen around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at his residence located in the 100 block of N.E. 41st St. in Oakland Park.
He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has a tattoo of the letters "KB" on the front side of his neck.
McNeal has long dreads, but usually wears his hair pulled back in a nylon cap.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detectives at 954-321-4553 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.