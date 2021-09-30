MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Marco Island, on the southwest coast of Florida, has been ranked the No. 1 safest city in the state for the second year in a row, according to the annual 50 Safest Cities in Florida report by SafeWise.

To determine the safest cities in each state, SafeWise analyzes the latest violent crime and property crime data from the FBI for each city.

While Marco Island, home to resort hotels, miles of pristine Gulf coast beaches, marinas, golf courses and a network of inland waterways, did see a slight climb in violent crime, SafeWise says property crime dropped in the last year.

Here are the top 10 safest cities in Florida.

Marco Island Parkland Weston Winter Springs North Palm Beach Oviedo Cooper City Safety Harbor Minneola Sweetwater

Parkland jumped from number 4 last year to number 2. The city saw a significant drop in property crime from last year, dropping from 7.1 incidents per 1,000 people to 5.4.

Aggravated assault was the most common violent crime recorded in Florida with over 1,400 cases in the safest cities and over 55,000 statewide.

The report found Floridians are some of the most concerned citizens in the US; which may be why 40% of Florida residents use some form of personal protection like pepper spray or stun guns (US 34%), according to the State of Safety survey.

