BROWARD (CBSMiami) — A South Florida man is still recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car roughly two weeks ago in Broward County and the driver kept on going.

Antonio Juarez, 45, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center on September 15.

Broward detectives said Juarez was hit by a car while trying to cross the street around 7:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of South State Road 7 in unincorporated Central Broward.

“He’s broken from head to toe, basically,” said Kassandra Machado, the victim’s niece.

On Thursday, at a press conference at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives said they are searching for a silver 2014-2017 Range Rover Sport with a black roof.

Detective Chandler Greentham with BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit said the car his team is looking for likely has front-end damage to the driver’s side.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video and a piece of the car they said they’re looking for, but do not have any license plate or driver information.

The surveillance video shows the Range Rover seconds after the collision. The vehicle is seen making a left turn at the intersection.

WATCH: Surveillance video of vehicle

Juarez’s family made a public plea for help on Thursday for the man they described as a kind artist, who always helped people.

“I mean really it’s just a matter of a conscience,” said Machado to the person who detectives said hit Juarez and drove off. “How can you sleep at night when someone else is in a hospital bed fighting for their life?”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or browardcrimestoppers.org. There is currently a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.