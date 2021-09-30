MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the official snip of the ribbon, Espacio Vogue Miami is officially underway in the Miami Design District.

The four-day event is a pop-up shop that features 40 fashion designers hailing from Mexico and Latin America.

Vogue’s Editorial Chief of Mexico and Latin America Karla Martinez de Salas curated the event.

“It’s an amazing way to see many different brands,” said Martinez de Salas. “You can find anything from swimwear to shoes to bags and accessories and even evening dresses. It really is a great place to showcase everything that Latin America has to offer.”

This high-style event truly is a fashionista’s dream come true. From jewelry to fancy footwear, bags and more, it’s all about promoting the talent of the region.

Colombian-born designer Luli Ballestrin and her two partners created a fresh and fun line called Las Surenas.

“We love special designs like the spirits, with personality. I was looking for zebras and lions and the different flowers everything mixed up together,” Ballestrin said.

Michelle Yidios’s unique handbags with mix and match straps are all about merging cultures and colors.

“The purses are from the Middle East and they’re handmade. The straps you can mix and match with your own purses and they are made in Colombia by artisans,” said Michelle Yidios of her Yidios Hakim brand bags.

Adriana Fernandez, who recently collaborated with Colombian singing star Juanes to design her first-ever menswear for him on his world tour, is showing off her easy-breezy dresses made with Irish linen and Egyptian cotton.

“I try to find the softest and the best quality fabric for materials. That’s the most important thing in my collection, Fernandez said.

All those involved in Espacio Vogue Miami hope this event that supports Latin American designers will be back in this city that understands it all.

“We hope this is the first of many editions in Miami in this amazing Miami Design District,” said Martinez de Salas.

Espacio Miami is on now through Sunday. For more info, click here.