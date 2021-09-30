MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Trevor Lopez signed on to the COVID vaccine early on. His wife took more convincing.

On Thursday, he accompanied her to get a second shot at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill.

“I know someone who died of COVID. Since I was a child, I knew about vaccines from getting a polio vaccine and everything else,” he says.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller says more people getting vaccinated is helping bring the infection rate down after the county had the worst hospitalization rate over the summer.

“COVID numbers are improving but it’s still bad,“ he says.

How bad? According to the mayor, as we wrap up September, 28, out of every 100,000 people in Broward had COVID.

It’s better than two months ago when 140 Out of every 100,000 people were infected.

The mayor says starting Friday, county government employees who get fully vaccinated will get a $500 bonus from federal COVID relief funds.

Selwyn Carter got a third COVID shot Thursday in Lauderhill, “It’s a no brainer. No one has died from the vaccine, but a lot of people have died from the virus,“ he said.