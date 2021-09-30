MIAMI (CBSMiami) — West Miami Police and victims are appealing for the public’s help tonight after they say new surveillance tape shows a bold burglar breaking into and stealing items from the Miami Vape Smoke Shop last weekend.

There’s also a safety alert from West Miami Police Major Pete Delgado because he believes this criminal has struck before and he wants him arrested before it happens again.

Surveillance tape obtained exclusively by CBS4’s Peter D’Oench shows what happened during a three-minute period between 1:52 a.m. and 1:55 a.m. at the Miami Vape Smoke Shop last Saturday morning at 6346 S.W. 8th St.

Major Delgado said, “You see a heavy set white male breaking glass on the front door of the business with a rock found outside. He proceeds to ransack the place looking for vape devices and batteries. He is very nonchalant taking his time. It appears he has a small scratch on his neck from gaining entry. These vape devices are expensive. He stole about $1500 worth of vape devices and batteries. About 19 batteries were taken.”

Delgado said, “This guy has done this before in other cities, not in our city but in other places because this guy is very nonchalant about this whole thing and very comfortable doing it. We would like to see him arrested because we don’t want him doing this anymore or here. If you see someone fitting his description, call West Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.”

D’Oench also spoke with Mateo Escobar, the co-owner of the business.

He said, “To be honest, this is not the first time this has happened but this is frustrating. At this point I am enraged because of the damage. It is really upsetting as business owner, especially someone involved with a small business trying to do everything they can to uplift the community and serve the community.”

“He took some Delta 8 products and some pre rolls that we sell along with Delta 8 cartridges and along with that some Vape electronic devices that we sell,” he said.

”It would give me a little peace of mind if he is captured to know that he is not going to do it again not just to my shop but any other business because at the end of the day I wouldn’t want this to happen to anybody,” he said.

Even though he was victimized, Escobar is forgiving.

He said, “I hope through the criminal justice process maybe it will turn him in to a better person. I am sure the circumstances he is in lead him to do something like this. It doesn’t excuse it but he were not in that situation, he probably would not have done this.”

It’s not clear what age the burglar is. He was seen wearing a disposable, blue face mask wrapped around his chin. He was also seen wearing a blue shirt, white pants and black shoes. If arrested, he will face charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and retail theft over $300.