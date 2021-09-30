MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who opened an emergency exit on a flight that arrived at Miami International Airport is now in the hospital.
According to investigators, the passenger on an American Airlines flight from Colombia opened the emergency exit and walked on the plane's wing once the plane was at the gate.
He was quickly apprehended by Customs and Border Protection agents.
The man was taken to jail, but said he wasn’t feeling well so he was transported to the hospital.
Charges are pending.
American Airlines thanked its “team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.”