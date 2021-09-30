MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There are now 20 named storms so far in the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season and with only one name left on the list, it is almost time for the National Hurricane Center to use the new supplemental list of names.

No doubt that the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been a busy one because there have been 20 storms develop before October 1st. However, this does not beat 2020’s extremely active year in the tropics.

By September 30th in the year 2020, the name list was beyond exhausted with two Greek alphabet named storms, Alpha and Beta. So, a total of 24 named storms had already formed before the start of October in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The World Meteorological Organization decided in March of 2021 that the Greek Alphabet will no longer be used as the naming convention for storms forming after the standard name list has been exhausted. Instead, there is now a supplemental list that from the looks of it, it may be used for the first time this hurricane season.

Here is the supplemental name list for Atlantic tropical cyclones that replaced the Greek alphabet:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlando

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

By the way, the 2020 hurricane season was the second time that the Greek alphabet was used – the first time was in 2005. But, in the year 2005, there were only 17 named storms by the end of September, so the regular name list was not close to running out until later in October.

Currently, in the tropics, there is Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The next name and the last name on the regular list is Wanda. Then, the supplemental list will be used if storms form after Wanda. The last day of hurricane season is on November 30th.

