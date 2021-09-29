MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Victor formed on Wednesday afternoon in the Eastern Atlantic.
Victor is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and Victor is expected to become a hurricane in a day or two.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles north of the center.
Victor is not expected to be a threat to South Florida, as it is expected to stay out to sea.