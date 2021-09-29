  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Van In Pool

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A van ended up in a backyard pool in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning.

The driver of a work van lost control of the vehicle and ended up submerged in a residential pool in the 400 block of Northwest 74th Avenue.

READ MORE: Search For Missing 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano Enters Fifth Day

According to sources, the son of the homeowner jumped in to pull out the driver.

READ MORE: Precautionary Boil Water Order Issued For Parts Of Hallandale Beach

Investigators said nobody was injured and that the accident might have been caused by the driver having some type of medical episode.

MORE NEWS: Palm Beach School Board Cleared In Child's Injuries Suffered While Crossing Road To Bus Stop

No other details were immediately available.

CBSMiami.com Team