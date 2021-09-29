MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you have to get a driver’s license or have one renewed, be prepared for an extra-long wait.

The lines extend down the block at many South Florida offices.

Part of the problem is that Broward and Miami-Dade driver’s license offices no longer accept appointments. There are also fewer locations.

CBS4 went to two different offices in Broward and found long lines at each location.

At the Lauderdale Lakes office off State Road 7, people waiting expressed frustration.

“I’ve been trying to get my license for three days but the line’s out the door,” said Bobby McCorry.

Sue Brady was waiting to change her address. She said she waited on the phone for two hours, but because no one answered, she went in person to the Sunrise office on Pine Island Road.

“I moved here from Citrus county and it was so easy there. They even have drive-up windows,” she said.

When CBS4 called the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles about the long lines, we were told, “Recently driver license centers have shifted to walk-in only to directly serve customers. As a result, offices have been able to serve more customers.”

Broward and Miami-Dade have started opening earlier and several are now temporarily open on Saturdays.

If you want to check hours, log onto FLHSMV.gov.