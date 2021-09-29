  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida News, Local TV, Miami News, Powerball

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players are hoping to win big Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s Powerball lottery drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $570 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were:Â 44-21-22-39-60Â Powerball:19Â MultiplierÂ 2X

READ MORE: Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Discounts, Deals & Freebies

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 38 times since June 9, 2021.

The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $410.1 million before taxes.

In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

READ MORE: Helicopter Crashes At Miami Executive Airport Tuesday Evening

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

MORE NEWS: Attention, Floridians! These New Laws Will Hit The Books On Friday

 

CBSMiami.com Team