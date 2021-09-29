MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players are hoping to win big Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s Powerball lottery drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $570 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were:Â 44-21-22-39-60Â Powerball:19Â MultiplierÂ 2X

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 38 times since June 9, 2021.

The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $410.1 million before taxes.

In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.