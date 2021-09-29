  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police have set up a perimeter in Palmetto Bay.

According to police, there is an active investigation taking place near SW 168 Street and 90 Avenue.

READ MORE: Search For Missing 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano Enters Fifth Day

Police said there was a call about a man who tried to harm a woman, but no other details have been released just yet.

READ MORE: Precautionary Boil Water Order Issued For Parts Of Hallandale Beach

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: Palm Beach School Board Cleared In Child's Injuries Suffered While Crossing Road To Bus Stop

 