MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday, the nation celebrates America’s favorite pick me up. September 29th is National Coffee Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, coffee has been around since the 15th century.

Back then Yemen monks prepared their coffee much like we do today. They roasted the coffee beans and brewed it. The beans were eventually smuggled out of the middle east and later spread to Europe, Indonesia, and the Americas.

Today, more than 50 countries around the world grow coffee.

So are you in the mood for a cup of Joe? Here are some deals and freebies around South Florida.

Dunkin’: DD Perks members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Wednesday.

Starbucks: Bring in clean, reusable cup, (up to 20 ounces) for free Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. Limied to one per customer, in-store only, with no ordering ahead, drive-thru orders or modifiers.

Cumberland Farms: Text COFFEE to 64827 to receive a coupon for a free hot or iced coffee any size.

Circle K: Customers can Text “FREE” to “31310” to receive a digital coupon for a free cup of coffee to redeem only on Wednesday, September 29, at participating stores.

Wawa: Free Self-Serve Coffee up to 24 oz for everyone! Plus, teachers & administrators can get a free coffee everyday in September.

Panera: Parents and caregivers receive free coffee all day.

Krispy Kreme: Rewards members get a free brewed coffee and doughnut, no purchase necessary. Non-rewards members can also get a free brewed coffee with no required purchase.

Barnes & Noble: Free hot or iced tall coffee with purchase of any bake case item on 9/29

7 Eleven: 7Rewards loyalty members get free, any size hot coffee with the purchase of a baked good.

David’s Cafecito Cafe at The Shelborne: Free coffee all day long.

XO Espresso at The Lincoln Eatery Food Hall: Free espresso or brewed drip coffee with any purchase.

Check your favorite coffee shop’s social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Wednesday.