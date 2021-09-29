MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a slightly cooler start with lows falling to the low 70s across most of South Florida on Wednesday morning.
Many areas were 4 to 8 degrees cooler than Tuesday.
On Wednesday, it’ll be another mainly dry and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will remain relatively lower, but it will be creeping up the rest of the week as moisture increases across our area.
Wednesday night, lows tumble to the low 70s.
Thursday we stay warm and mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s.
On Friday, the breeze will build and spotty showers will be possible.
This first weekend of October scattered showers will be possible and highs will remain in the upper 80s through Saturday and Sunday.