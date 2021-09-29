  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Weather, Weather News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a slightly cooler start with lows falling to the low 70s across most of South Florida on Wednesday morning.

Many areas were 4 to 8 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

READ MORE: Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Discounts, Deals & Freebies

On Wednesday, it’ll be another mainly dry and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will remain relatively lower, but it will be creeping up the rest of the week as moisture increases across our area.

Wednesday night, lows tumble to the low 70s.

READ MORE: Helicopter Crashes At Miami Executive Airport Tuesday Evening

Thursday we stay warm and mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

On Friday, the breeze will build and spotty showers will be possible.

MORE NEWS: Attention, Floridians! These New Laws Will Hit The Books On Friday

This first weekend of October scattered showers will be possible and highs will remain in the upper 80s through Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez