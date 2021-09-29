MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami FC soccer player was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday morning after being accused of sexually battering a woman the day before.
Jahshaun Anglin, 20, a Jamaican national, who is a midfielder for Miami FC, is accused of forcing himself on a woman in the 11000 block of SW 10th Street.
The arrest report says Anglin met the woman at the location, removed his pants and boxers in front of the victim and requested sex from her.
Police said the victim refused, but that Anglin pinned her to the ground and continued only to stop when someone walked in the room and found the victim crying and then proceeded to call police.
The victim says she had never met Anglin before the incident. She was able to identify him to police as his attacker.
Anglin was read his rights, arrested and transported to TGK without incident.