MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department seized several pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a recent sweep.
Officers shared a picture on Twitter of the drug bust.
An ongoing narcotics investigation by our Midwest District Gang Unit, yielded the seizure of:
-5.4 kilos of cocaine
-14.3 ounces of divided cocaine
-.5 lbs of marijuana
-12 ounces of Ecstasy
-$68K US Currency
-3 arrests
Great job, detectives. #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/gjEnspzSGH
— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 29, 2021
They seized more than five kilos of cocaine, half a pound of marijuana, 12 ounces of ecstasy and $68,000.
Police made three arrests. The names of the suspects have not been released.