By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department seized several pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a recent sweep.

Officers shared a picture on Twitter of the drug bust.

They seized more than five kilos of cocaine, half a pound of marijuana, 12 ounces of ecstasy and $68,000.

Police made three arrests. The names of the suspects have not been released.

